Maricopa County deputy steps up to give new wheelchair to man in need

GUADALUPE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his fiancee stepped up in a big way to change the life of a man he was called to check on in April.

According to MCSO, Deputy English was dispatched to the Town of Guadalupe where a man wan was posting concerning statements about self-harm online.

Deputy English made contact with the man and learned that he was upset that he was confined to a broken wheelchair. He reportedly tried to get a new wheelchair for four years through his insurance company with no luck.

MCSO says the deputy’s fiancee obtained a wheelchair through a non-profit organization to help the man.

Deputy English found the man again and was able to present him with the new wheelchair that he had been waiting so long to get.

“Many in society overlook those who are less fortunate than themselves, but Deputy English recognized the opportunity to lift up a community member who was struggling,” MCSO said in a tweet. “This was a true act of service.”