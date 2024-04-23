Luxury car owner gives Gilbert boy the birthday surprise of a lifetime

A young Gilbert boy deserving of a birthday to remember received a special surprise with four stylish wheels thanks to the kindness of a local business owner.

Jude Hayes has spent more time in the hospital than most of us will in our entire lives — and he's only seven years old.

The young car lover's mother wanted to make his seventh birthday extra special. With the help of a generous car enthusiast named Al Heredia, owner of Unmarked Beauty and Wellness, she did just that.

Heredia pulled up to school to pick up Jude from school in his Lamborghini, creating a school pick-up line moment he won't soon forget.

ABC15 talked with the young boy and his mom, as well as the generous car owner who stepped up in a big way to make the child feel special.

