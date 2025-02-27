Local P.E. teacher surprised with $2,500 of new equipment

PHOENIX — Valley educators who give so much to their students got a helping hand from Arizona Blue Cross Blue Shield this week.

Ms. Vee of Brunson-Lee Elementary School wished for $2,500 of new gym class equipment for her students. On Wednesday morning, she was surprised in a school assembly, with her entire wish list laid out on the stage.

"It is all stuff that I have asked for to better help our students," Ms. Vee said.

When the curtains opened up, she couldn't believe what she was seeing.

KNXV

“Oh my gosh, to run around this place, I felt like a kid in a candy store," Ms. Vee said. "This is an overwhelming, exciting feeling for me.”

While Ms. Vee may feel like a kid again, it’s the impact she has had on her students that made Blue Cross Blue Shield want to help.

“When we get to play sports, she cheers on people, and makes me feel like I am loved by her," Adelaide, a fifth-grade student, said.

“We looked for a school and a teacher that doesn’t have as many resources as other schools," Jenny Aho with Blue Cross Blue Shield said. "So when we found Brunson Lee and heard Ms. Vee’s story, it was just perfect.”

Principal Olga Mendez-Perez was also surprised, and she received a $2,500 check for her parent-teacher organization.

KNXV

“Looking at the check, I was speechless," She said. "I still am speechless. I can’t believe it."