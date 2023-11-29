Local nonprofit donates tactical vests to Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Police K9s

A local non-profit organization is helping make sure Arizona’s K9 officers stay safe.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Police Department is getting the gift of two tactical/ballistic vests for its two newest pups.

The vests were donated by the NAGI Foundation, which has the mission of “(restoring) the sacredness of the Native American community by uniting people and animals.”

The group offers "a variety of animal medical and behavioral support programs to assist Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members."