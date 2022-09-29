Local group delivers 20,000th meal to homebound cancer patients

PHOENIX — A local organization celebrated a huge milestone this week for those battling cancer: 20,000 meals.

The Joy Bus delivers healthy, gourmet meals to homebound cancer patients across the Valley. The non-profit charity delivered its 20,000th chef-crafted meal to a patient in the Valley on Wednesday.

The Joy Bus started after restaurateur Jennifer Caraway’s friend, Joy, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer more than 10 years ago. Caraway used food to help comfort Joy during her battle and decided to expand her efforts to others in the same fight.

If you'd like to help cancer patients through The Joy Bus, click here.

The Joy Bus says donations help them deliver "fresh, medically-tailored meals, social support, and nutrition education at no cost to our clients."