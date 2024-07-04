Kindness of strangers will let Arizona couple have their dream wedding

An Arizona couple will get to have their dream wedding thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Paul Slobodzian had been working two jobs for 18 months trying to save for the big day.

Then, he finally decided to start leaving a note with his Uber Eats deliveries thanking customers for the tip, but providing his Venmo if they'd like to donate towards the wedding.

One customer was so touched by the note, she put it on TikTok.

That Tik Tok went viral, and users began donating to the cause.

Now, Slobodzian says they have enough for their dream wedding!

Watch the video in the player above to see Slobodzian's story, along with him meeting Erica, the woman who originally posted the note on TikTok.