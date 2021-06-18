Kids battling cancer happy to return to Children's Cancer Network summer camp

CHANDLER, AZ — A group of children battling cancer got to have some fun in person this week at the Children's Cancer Network summer camp.

The nonprofit helps about 750 families each year. They provide an array of resources for the families of children fighting cancer.

Friday, the children got a sweet ending to the free five-day summer camp. They made homemade ice cream.

"I've done this a couple of times and it's really tasty," said 12-year-old Makenna Carroll.

Nearly 30 kids --patients and their siblings-- went to the summer camp and took part in different activities, crafts and games.

"Around the theme of believe. To believe in yourself, believe in your future, believe in your friends, believe in what you can do," said Sharon Wozny, program specialist for CCN.

Wozny ran the camp and said families were thrilled for the opportunity to come back in person. The camp was virtual last year due to COVID-19.

"Because life is hard and cancer basically sucks and this brings hope and joy. And this brings a time for connection," said Wozny.

Emily Virden-Williams' two daughters went to the camp. Her oldest daughter Clara is a two-time cancer survivor.

"I get up this morning and they're ready with their lanyards and their clothes and they're like 'We're ready to go.' and I'm like 'We have 2.5 hours before we have to leave, I wish you were like this with school,'" said Virden-Williams.

"It's a lot of fun and I made a lot of new friends." said 8-year-old Clara.

Kids told ABC15 they loved doing crafts and fun activities, but the best part was meeting new people.

"I love camp because usually it's almost always new people and sometimes there's the old people from last camp and it's fun to see them again," said Carroll.

"This lets them know you're not alone, we're in this together. We know what you've been through. You don't have to talk about it because we get it. You don't have to tell your story every five seconds, they all have their story. And they just get to be kids," said Virden-Williams.

