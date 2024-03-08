Injured veterans finding healing through pickleball

GLENDALE, AZ — From the front lines to the court lines, a group of veterans is using pickleball to find healing.

Veteran nonprofit group Semper Fi is hosting a pickleball clinic in Glendale, helping injured veterans get involved in sports to help them recover physically and mentally.

ABC15 spoke with veteran Paul McQuigg, who was deployed to more than 20 countries since joining the Marines in 1997. He was critically injured by an IED during a deployment in 2006 and has greatly benefited from opportunities he has received through Semper Fi.

Hear more about the program and how it's helping our heroes in the video player above.