How you can help Mesa band members perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving parade

MESA, AZ — Four local musicians are marching into a performance of a lifetime later this year, but they need your help to make the dream come true.

Millions of people tune in annually to watch the floats, balloons, and performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Mesa's Skyline High School's band director nominated four band members to try out for a spot in the parade's marching band. Each one had to master the song and the march, and all four landed a coveted spot in the group of nationwide performers.

Now, tenor saxophone player Teddy Kalamaras, drum major Erickson Mazariegos, trumpet player Alejandro Dominguez, and alto saxophone player Matthew Huard, have to find a way to get there.

However, the musicians now have to raise enough money for uniforms and travel to New York City so they can show off their talents to people across the country.

ABC15 talked with the Skyline performers about the skill it took to get a spot in the marching band and how the community can help.

An online fundraiser has been started to get the teens to the parade. They are hoping to raise about $3,000 for each performer's expenses. You can help them here.