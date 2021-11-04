How to save money as prices go up

PHOENIX — Now more than ever, shoppers are looking for ways to save. Couponing videos have millions of views on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

One of the creators behind some of those couponing videos is Star Smith, who loves to save.

Based in Atlanta, she connected with ABC15 via Zoom to walk us through how to save at a store that's in practically all neighborhoods: CVS.

Smith says, "If you look for savings, the way the world is set up right now, you can find them. You can coupon absolutely anything."

Her videos urge shoppers to sign up for the CVS rewards programs to get the best deals. Those are the ExtraCare program, the CarePass (which does have a monthly fee but the first month is free), and the Beauty Club.

By signing up and registering an email, shoppers get started with $13 in ExtraBucks rewards. Star helped make a shopping list and clip the digital coupons in the app, so it was time to hit the store.

The first item we picked up was laundry detergent which was on sale for $2.99, plus there was a $1.50 off coupon.

The next coupon was $7.98 off two Colgate toothpastes combined with the sale of two Colgate toothpastes for $7.98, essentially making it free. It must have been popular because there were none in the store at the time.

We picked up two Covergirl products and Neutrogena makeup wipes which were all on sale and had digital coupons with ExtraBucks money back.

With tax, the total was $12.94. It was a total savings of $30. But the total could be brought down further if we picked up less expensive makeup.

The second round fared better. The second-round total was a little more than $30 but the amount due was less than $5.

It took a total of about 10-15 minutes to put the deal together.

And Star shared this message for those still a little wary of getting into couponing: "I promise you anyone can do this. It's really easy. It's just as easy as downloading some apps, clipping the coupons, and getting started."