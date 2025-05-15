How Mesa's Social Spin laundromat is going above and beyond to help people around the Valley

Social Spin isn’t your typical laundromat - it puts a spin on its cleaning services in ways that help the community.

The Mesa shop is open seven days a week for laundry services, pick-up, and delivery throughout the Valley, while also making big contributions for people in need.

Every Wednesday, Social Spin offers free laundry services, and they also have a clothing donation program and inclusive employment opportunities, along with other community events.

ABC15’s Patricio Espinoza highlights this business that is uplifting Arizona by helping the community in the video player above.