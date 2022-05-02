Honor flight resumes veteran trips from Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Honor Flight Arizona resumed its long-held tradition of flying veterans to our nation's capital Monday morning.

The program had been on hiatus for about two and a half years due to the pandemic.

The flight was an exclusive charter, flown and sponsored in part by American Airlines, from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Washington, D.C.

More than 100 veterans went on the trip Monday, including 12 World War II veterans, and more than 80 Korean veterans, some of whom had also served in the Vietnam War.

On Tuesday, May 3, the veterans will be joined by hundreds of dignitaries, volunteers, employees, supporters, and leadership of the Honor Flight Network at the World War II Memorial to celebrate and commemorate the organization's milestone of bringing the 250,000th veteran on an honor flight during this trip.

"We are proud to represent Arizona, and all veterans, in recognition of this milestone," said Honor Flight Arizona President Rick Hardina.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema also joined them on the flight to Washington, D.C. "This is an incredible opportunity for them to see the memorials we’ve erected in their honor," she said.

The group will return to Phoenix on Wednesday night.