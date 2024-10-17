'Hip Hop Homies,' born ready for the spotlight, prepare to perform at Suns game halftime show

PHOENIX — It's time for one final run-through of the dance routine the "Hip Hop Homies" are set to perform at halftime of a Phoenix Suns game.

“I’m always born ready for this," Mario Ray, one of the 'Homies,' said.

He says there are some nerves about the upcoming performance at Footprint Center on October 17, but mostly excitement.

“We’ve been dancing really good. We feel a lot of confidence from our practices.”

KNXV

Carol Tingey started the group seven years ago with just eight 'Homies,' but now the group has multiple dance teams practicing multiple nights a week.

She says she was inspired to start the "Hip Hop Homies" after making friends with classmates who have Down syndrome in high school.

“I went into the classroom thinking I could help and serve the kids in that class," Tingey said. "I found out that it was quite the opposite. That I would be the one helped by them, served by them, taught by them.”

She says she learned then — and continues to learn now from her 'Homies' — about love, friendship, and kindness, in a world she says needs more of it.

“They just hug you and greet you with such excitement," Tingey said. "It’s just wonderful because that’s what we all need.”

No matter what happens during the halftime performance, getting the opportunity and having fun as a team is the biggest success of all.

“I don’t think I have words to say how much I love them," Tingey said. "I just love them so much and I’m always proud of them.”

“I love this dance group so much, and I’m so grateful to be part of it," Ray said.