Healthcare workers donate food to needy families

Dozens of healthcare workers from Valleywise Health spent Saturday morning handing out boxes of food to those in need.

The event was held in collaboration with St. Mary's Food Bank to help those experiencing food insecurity.

According to the food bank, one in four children in Arizona don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Valley families received fresh fruits and vegetables and dry goods.

"We provide care for everybody, but the underserved is really who we're here for and this is just a way to let the community know we are here for them" said Sherry Stotler, the hospital's chief nursing officer.

Volunteers handed out hundreds of food boxes during the event.

"This is wonderful. It brings people together. It brings the community together," said Valorie Larson, the hospital's clinical resource leader.

"[It brings] the staff together from all different areas in our organization," Larson said.

Those still looking to get food can get more information by visiting St. Mary's website.