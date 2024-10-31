Halloween car wash benefits adults with disabilities in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A frightfully fun Halloween car wash is helping to raise money for equipment that will allow more adults with disabilities to take part in the arts, cooking, and sports.

The United Cerebral Palsy of Arizona group and ArizonAbility Adult Day Program are putting on the car wash on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UCP of Central Arizona (1802 W. Parkside Lane, Phoenix).

ArizonAbility Adult Day Program provides services for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. The goal is to help everyone lead a fulfilling and independent life through activities in a safe environment.

Some of the adults participating in the program are putting on their spookiest costumes in hopes the community will stop by for some spooks and fun, and to support them as they work to gain confidence and independence.