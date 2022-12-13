Group helping grandmothers focus on self-care as they raise grandchildren

PHOENIX — It's not how most picture their second act but a growing number of grandparents are becoming the primary caregiver for their grandkids. A Valley organization is making sure their own well-being doesn't take a backseat as we head into the holidays.

"They don't know what it's like to take a step back and have self-care," said Tina Marie Fowler, founder of Tina Marie and the Bridge Builder Social Club. Fowler puts a special focus on women in middle age — a group she says is often overlooked and underestimated. She knows for anyone who now finds themselves taking care of their grandkids, especially grandmothers, their own health often takes a backseat.

Tiffany Blakes never anticipated having kids back in her house full-time, but her days are jam-packed now as she cares for her 10-, 9-, and 8-year-old grandkids after losing her daughter to cancer. A young mother herself, Blakes tries to see it as a second chance while they all work through the grief.

"I'm trying to give them more opportunities than I'd say I gave my children," said Blakes.

Working with 'Duet', a Valley organization that specifically provides support for all grandparents raising kids again, her organization is putting together 100 self-care boxes — filled with goodies from cozy blankets and tea to face masks and bath bombs — to be given away at a special event next weekend to grandmothers like Blakes.

"We want all grandmothers to know: your life is not over, you are bigger than your age," said Fowler.

After getting a box of her own, Blakes says more important than the physical gifts are the intentions behind them.

"Something to hold on to and remember that there is someone out there helping us, looking out for us," said Blakes.

If you are now the primary caregiver for your grandchildren, Fowler and the Bridge Builder Social Club want to hear from you to connect you with some self-care and support. They are also still accepting donations to create more self-care boxes.