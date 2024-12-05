Gov. Hobbs, Tempe leaders break ground on new affordable housing project

TEMPE, AZ — Governor Hobbs and other Tempe city leaders were on hand Wednesday for the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing project in the city.

The development, called La Victoria Commons, will be located along Apache Boulevard near Loop 101.

La Victoria Commons will have over 100 low-income apartments and is located near the Valley's light rail system.

There will also be 19 townhomes in the project that will be for sale.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

30% of the units will be set aside for SMI, GMHSU, Autism, and other developmentally and intellectually delayed residents.

Among the other organizations that will call the development home is a Copa Health member operated café that will provide job opportunities for residents.

Copa Health and the city of Tempe are working with Newtown CDC on the project.

It's not clear when La Victoria Commons will be completed.