Glendale fire captain receiving cancer treatment from nurse whose life he helped save decades ago

GLENDALE, AZ — More than two decades ago, a Glendale Fire Captain named Chuck Montgomery helped save the lives of two people who were involved in a car crash.

Montgomery, who is now the Executive Director of the Hall of Flame Museum, was recently diagnosed with occupational cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment at City of Hope.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

During one of his recent treatments, one of the oncology nurses, Christy, came up to him and asked his name. She said his name was one she would never forget — because more than 20 years prior, he and another first responder saved her and her mother's life.

Christy, who was 16 years old at the time, and her mother were involved in a serious crash near 51st Avenue and Beardsley Road. Montgomery was one of the first responders who went to the scene with his partner and helped save their lives.

Montgomery says he remembers the mother and daughter bringing a gift basket to the fire station as a token of gratitude months after the crash.

Now, Christy is helping save the life of a man who saved her life.

ABC15's Cameron Polom spoke to the first responder and nurse about the incredible coincidence and their meaningful bond. Watch the full video in the player above.