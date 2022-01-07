Glendale bakery celebrates Dia de Los Reyes, Epiphany

GLENDALE, AZ — January 6 marks an important day for many Christians and wraps up the holiday season. Some celebrate Dia de Los Reyes or Three Kings Day in English. Others celebrate the Epiphany.

The holidays honor the time when the three wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus.

In Glendale, La Purisima spent days getting ready to make about 1,000 Rosca de Reyes cakes.

Customers told ABC15 that buying the candied cake is a tradition.

"Just a Mexican tradition, buy a Rosca for Dia de Los Reyes," said Gabriela Berdugo.

"It's always a good way to start the new year, with a piece of sweet bread," said Alex Lopez.

Another customer said it was his first time celebrating the day but was looking forward to it.

"I don't know too much about it but I respect their religion and I think it's awesome," said Joe Jaime.

Officials with La Purisima told ABC15 they didn't start making the special bread until they had been in business for about five years.

"It wasn't too common here but as more people started moving here, more traditions started coming, then we started making them," said Armando Arellano, the bakery's manager.

Arellano's family started the business nearly 40 years ago.

"Maybe five years into the business -- that's when we started making them and ever since we haven't stopped making them."

Each cake comes with a plastic baby to symbolize baby Jesus. Whoever pulls it has to bring food to a future party.

"I remember as a kid getting it and being happy to get and be like -- I got the baby Jesus -- it's a pretty cool tradition that I grew up with," Arellano added.

He told ABC15 traditions like that can have a big impact on families, including his.

"It shows future generations this is our tradition, and it means a lot to them to make it and to see other people want to buy it."