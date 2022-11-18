'Giving machines' return to Valley for fifth year

The ‘Giving Machines’ are back for another year. The machines, which are essentially vending machines, are making their return to Gilbert and expanding to other cities to let people give back to those in need.

One week before Thanksgiving, as many think of being grateful, many remember to give back.

"I feel like the giving machines kicks off the holiday and kind of gets you in that spirit of giving and helping people,” said donor Chantal Carr.

On Friday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints begins operating its 2022 ‘Light the World Giving Machines.'

"Just like you would get a coke or candy bar. You swipe your card, pick what you want to donate and that is it,” said the initiative’s lead, Fran Lowder.

Proceeds go to several local and global non-profit organizations whose leadership applied for a spot inside the machines.

"When a family comes up to the machine and are all lined up and go to the machine to see what the need is, they can make it personal,” added Lowder.

Grace Nkundabantu runs the African Dolls Hope Foundation created to help put young girls, who have experienced war in their country, while in school.

"The hope is through accessibility, of education, we beginning to change the life of the young girls,” said Nkundabantu, with the African Dolls Hope Foundation.

Helping change the lives of those experiencing homeless here in the Valley is what Kayla Kolar does at Mesa's House of Refuge.

"We were so thrilled because the impact this is going to have on our organization is almost indescribable,” said House of Refuge President Kolar.

She knows every dollar helps, but cares just as much about the exposure gained from her organization being represented inside the giving machine.

"That's what we are really excited about because the more people know about us the more people who can possibly help us in the future,” added Kolar.

The Light the World Giving Machine Initiative grows year after year, financially, and sponsors say 2022 is shaping up to be no different. In its fifth year, this will be the first time the machines will be present statewide.

"The community has rallied around this particular machine. The machine. The whole giving,” added Lowder.

Machines will be operating at various times starting Friday, in places like Flagstaff, Gilbert, Glendale and Tucson. There's also one in Graham County.

A map of the locations can be found below or on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' website.