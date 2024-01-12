Gilbert teen balancing school and thriving boba business

CHANDLER, AZ — Hailey Brown, a senior at Mesquite High School in Gilbert, is a busy teenager, not only with her school books but boba and business, too.

Chandler’s Pink Panda Boba shop was opened by the 17-year-old, with the help of her parents, who spent a lot of time perfecting her own drink recipes.

The shop, located inside the Chevron near Cooper and Ray roads, serves up milk teas, coffees, slushes, bubble waffles, pretzels and more.

ABC15 spoke with Brown about her booming business, what she’s learned along the way, and what other teens should know about following their dreams.

Watch the full story in the video player above.