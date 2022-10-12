Flagstaff man receives kidney from generous donor

A Flagstaff man has received the gift of life, receiving a surgery for a new kidney on Tuesday after his wife spent months of trying to find him a living donor.

His wife was on a mission to find him a kidney donor, ABC15 speaking to them last month. Stephanie Beck and her husband Steve, who had been battling polycystic kidney disease for the last 20 years and was in the end stage of renal failure.

Stephanie shared hundreds of flyers about her husband's need for a transplant.

Their miracle was finally answered when a woman contacted them through Facebook and ended up being a match.

ABC15 was told Tuesday's surgery was a success.

"Our whole family... we're just so excited and so happy and so thankful and grateful to her... doing something selfless for somebody she didn't even know," says Stephanie Beck, Steve's wife.

The couple says they will continue being advocates for organ donation, encouraging anyone willing and able to get tested because you might just save a life.

Steve has a long recovery ahead but is looking forward to spending many more years with his wife, kids and grandkids.