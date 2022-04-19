Fiesta Bowl Charities grant program now accepting applications

PHOENIX — The annual Fiesta Bowl Charities grant cycle applications period is now open to nonprofit organizations in Arizona.

Any nonprofits in the state related to education, youth, and/or sports may apply to receive grant funding from the Fiesta Bowl in the amount of $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000, depending on the need.

The organization said it's given about $3.5 million back to nonprofits each year and plans to be around the same amount in the year to come.

A New Leaf's La Mesita campus in Mesa received a grant in the last grant cycle to purchase a new vehicle for its after-school program for students.

The campus houses 500 people a year. More than half are children of all ages.

The on-site after-school program is a safe place for them to focus, have fun, and occasionally go on a field trip.

"It’s incredible how many kids in our programs haven’t been to a movie theater or to a museum," said A New Leaf Director of Community Engagement Laura Bode." It makes them be able to be successful in those social settings that a lot of them don’t have the opportunity to be in."

Every year through the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, year-round events, and corporate partnerships, the Fiesta Bowl Organization collects donations to go toward grants that can enhance nonprofit organizations serving the Arizona community.

The grant application period is open until May 19 at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Fiesta Bowl Charities' webpage.

After the application period closes, a 32-person group of Board of Directors, Yellow Jacket Committee Members, Ambassadors, and staff will begin the evaluation process.

Recipients will be honored at the Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon presented by Caesars Sportsbook on August 23.