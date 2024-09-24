Eleven Arizona non-profits win $250K prize at golf fundraiser

Big drives turned into big money for Arizona non-profits at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club on Monday.

The Rosendin Foundation gave $250,000 to 11 charities at its annual golf fundraiser.

“We like to give where we work and live," Jolsna Thomas, the foundation's president, said.

She says it's important to help organizations year in and year out.

“For me, it’s just rewarding to be like, we’re able to support you," Thomas said.

That support is why the organization's name made it on the wall at the 'Future for Kids' office.

The organization works with over a dozen schools, providing free aftercare for at-risk kids and low-income families.

“It’s a lot of money to provide these after-school programs to the kids and we want to be able to help as many as we can in the valley," Lindsey Womer said.

This year's grant was for $30,000 and Womer said the donation can fund one entire after-school program, helping them expand their reach in Arizona.

“It’s amazing how much their impact has on Future for Kids," Womer said.

The foundation gave over $2,000,000 to over 100 non-profits across the country.