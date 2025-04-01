Donors urged to support nonprofits struggling due to federal funding cuts this Arizona Gives Day

PHOENIX — The organizers behind this year’s Arizona Gives Day are urging the community to support nonprofits that have been impacted by federal funding cuts and revoked grants.

Michael Morefield with AZ Impact for Good, the organization behind the yearly event, said many nonprofit leaders are worried they won’t get financial support they have relied on for years.

“There have been a lot of changes with grants and federal funds in the last few months,” Morefield told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday. “That has dramatically and significantly affected the nonprofit sector in Arizona.”

How Arizona Gives Day 2025 helps nonprofits

Around 800 nonprofits are participating in Arizona Gives Day 2025, the largest online fundraising day for Arizona nonprofits.

All contributions made are tax-deductible and could be eligible for the Arizona qualified charitable tax credit, the qualified foster care tax credit or the public school tax credit.

