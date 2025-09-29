Donations for Daphne: Valley Mom rallies community for World Heart Day

GILBERT, AZ — When Vanessa Orihuela welcomed her daughter Daphne into the world in December 2022, she knew their time together might be short.

Doctors had diagnosed Daphne with multiple congenital heart defects before she was born. Despite surgery being considered, her tiny lungs were too damaged to sustain intervention. After nine days of life, Daphne passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms, just before Christmas.

“She was so loved and so missed,” Orihuela said. “Her strength for those nine days inspires me every day.”

Now, Vanessa is turning grief into action, making sure her daughter’s short life still has a lasting impact. She has formed a team for the Phoenix Congenital Heart Walk, an annual fundraiser supporting the Children’s Heart Foundation. This year’s walk will be held November 1 at Gilbert Regional Park.

Orihuela says the event is about more than raising money; it’s also about reminding families they aren’t alone.

“I didn’t know babies could be born with their hearts already broken,” she said. “Congenital heart disease has no cure. There are only medical interventions, and families need support and awareness.”

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

While heart disease research receives significant funding for adults, Orihuela says children’s needs are often overlooked. The Congenital Heart Walk helps bridge that gap, bringing families together while supporting critical research into lifesaving treatments.

She hopes Daphne’s story helps shine a light on the need for more resources.

“My hope is that one day there are medical interventions for every possible heart defect,” Orihuela said. “So no family has to go through what we went through.”

Organizers encourage community members to participate by registering for the walk, donating, or sharing the event to spread awareness.

For Orihuela, every step forward is in honor of her daughter.

“Her strength truly inspires me every day,” she said. “This is for her.”

September 29th is World Heart Day, an opportunity to raise awareness for heart health.