Comfort Dental offers dental care for free before Christmas

Comfort Dental gave thousands of people the early Christmas gift of a healthy smile.
On Monday morning, all of its locations celebrated Comfort Dental Care Day by offering free dental care to those in need.
During the 2023 event, they served more than 3,500 patients around the country, donating more than $1.4 million in dental services.
