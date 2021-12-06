Clear book fines at Chandler public libraries with canned food

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler residents can support their community while waiving overdue library fines this week!

The City of Chandler residents can bring food to their local library branches as a way to reduce any fines they might owe during the city’s Month of Giving campaign.

“Because the library is a community hub, collecting food donations in our branches makes it convenient for residents across Chandler to participate,” said Library Manager, Rachelle Kuzyk.

The donated food will go to AZCEND, a Chandler-based nonprofit feeding that helps over 50,000 adults and children.

“Food prices like Food for Fines help us ensure those in need do not have to go without food. It’s also a great opportunity for our patrons to educate their children about kindness even if their library accounts have no balance,” Kuzyk said.

Residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Beans

Canned Fruit

Canned Tuna

Canned Vegetables

Cereal

Pasta Sauce

Peanut Butter

Rice

Soup

Whole Wheat Pasta

Food donations are being accepted at all four Chandler Public Library branches during normal operation hours.

For each nonperishable food item brought in, residents can have $1 in late fees waived from their library account.