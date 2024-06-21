City of Phoenix grant helps group serving 'food deserts' expand their reach

PHOENIX — Diana Gregory Outreach Services provides food to seniors and veterans needing a helping hand, and thanks to a grant from the City of Phoenix, they’ll be able to widen their reach.

The organization has served more than 50,000 seniors in the Valley since 2009. Many of those people live in“food deserts” and are at risk of malnutrition or hunger, and may not have transportation to get proper nourishment.

According to the USDA, a food desert is defined as an area with a poverty rate of 20% or greater, where at least 500 people, or 33% of the population, live at least a mile from the closest grocery store.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Thanks to the grant funding, which is providing them with $50,000, DGOS will be able to expand food production and on-site distribution of fresh produce.

ABC15 shadowed a group of volunteers with the organization to learn more about their mission and how more resources for the organization will further improve the community. Learn more in the video player above.