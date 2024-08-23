Chicano artist works with Tempe students to create storytelling murals for Phoenix Art Museum

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe high schoolers are getting in touch with their creativity and culture with the help of an internationally recognized artist.

Lucinda "La Morena" Hinojos, who was born and raised in Glendale, Arizona, worked with art students at Marcos de Niza High School to create paintings that will be a collaborative mural on exhibit at the Phoenix Art Museum.

The partnership between Hinojos and the young artists is part of a Men's Arts Council initiative that encourages students to reflect on their identities and visually tell their own stories.

The Phoenix Art Museum exhibit is expected to be on display this fall.

Learn more about the Chicano art movement, Hinojos's local artwork, and how young people are expressing themselves in new and colorful ways in the video player above.