Chandler traffic control boxes get makeovers from local artists

CHANDLER, AZ — Dozens of traffic control boxes in Chandler are getting decorated with new designs with the help of Valley artists.

The project is funded by the City of Chandler's economic development department and the arts commission.

"I think art is important to the city, for the citizens to brighten their day," said Peter Bugg, the city's visual arts coordinator. "For a lot of people, that's how they express themselves."

Each artist is paid $1,000 for the design, however artists told ABC15 they're more grateful for the opportunity and exposure.

"I want it to be a happy and vibrant image where people get a moment of surprise," said Shachi Kale, a local graphic designer picked to redesign the traffic box near Arrowhead Drive and Ray Road.

Local artist Annemarie Comes worked with high school art students to redesign the traffic box near Ocotillo Road and Arizona Avenue.

"And sunsets we thought was the way to go, along with incorporating the Hamilton High School logo into the design. So when the kids meet here at the practice field, they can be proud of the school they go to."

Comes also said she's grateful for the chance to work with the city.

"I think Chandler is a very artistic community. And the galleries are supporting local artists, and now the people driving by in Chandler get to see a pop of color."

In all, Chandler has 31 revamped traffic boxes, including 16 that were decorated this past year.

Those 16 artists will have a separate piece of work displayed during an upcoming exhibit at the Vision Gallery in Chandler from Feb. 15 through March 26.

See a map of where to find the redesigned traffic boxes here or check it out below.

The city also said people interested in the project should follow @visiongalleryaz on Instagram or @visiongallerychandler on Facebook.