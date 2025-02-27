Blind West Valley street vendor inspiring others amid battle with terminal cancer

PHOENIX — Marco Zepeda, a legally blind man who has been working to support his family by selling merchandise on the streets of Phoenix for years, is now fighting possibly his toughest battle yet: terminal cancer.

ABC15 first met Zepeda in 2016, and the community reached out to us in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in hopes we would share his inspiring story again.

Blind street vendor uplifting west Phoenix with his attitude

The street vendor, small business owner, and father, who is well known in the West Valley, never let his visual impairment stop him.

“Blindness doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything. You’re a human, that’s basically what it is, you are the same as others, you can compete with anybody,” stated Zepeda.

He has walked countless miles up and down the streets, pulling carts full of mops and brooms to sell. He also posts videos on social media to promote his business.

“Nothing stops you from doing what you need to do,” Zepeda told ABC15.

If you would like to donate to Marco Zepeda, a GoFundMe account has been created.