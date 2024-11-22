Watch Now
Big-name Valley figures among those playing pickleball for Operation Santa Claus

Among the players are D-backs legend Luis Gonzales and Burns and Gambo of Arizona Sports
Some of the Valley's biggest names are grabbing their paddles for a good cause Friday: Operation Santa Claus!
Among the players at Friday's pickleball tournament in Glendale are D-backs legend Luis Gonzales and Burns and Gambo of Arizona Sports.

More than 60 teams are playing in the tournament, with the proceeds going to ABC15's biggest charitable event for nearly 25 years.

Hear from Gonzo and more by watching the video in the player above.

