BASIS Phoenix students earn $1,500 STEM award from NASA

PHOENIX — NASA has announced the selection of 60 winning teams nationwide for its fourth TechRise Student Challenge, a STEM initiative designed for students in grades 6-12. The competition provides young innovators with the opportunity to create and test their own solutions for space exploration and Earth observation.

Each winning team will receive $1,500 in funding to develop their innovative experiments.

Among the teams awarded is a group from BASIS Phoenix.

Watch in the player above as Ashlee Demartino meets the local team who shares their experience and insights from the opportunity.

