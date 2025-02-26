Babbo Italian Eatery dedicates Day of Giving to pancreatic cancer research

Babbo Italian Eatery is hosting its fourth annual Baseball for Babbo Day of Giving on Wednesday, February 26.

On this day, all eight Valley Babbo locations will donate 100% of the profits to the Seena Magowitz Foundation to support pancreatic cancer research at HonorHealth Research Institute.

The event honors Babbo's late founder, Ken Pollack.

Pollack, a devoted baseball enthusiast, lost his courageous fight against pancreatic cancer in late 2022.

Organizers said the name "Babbo," which means "daddy" in Italian, reflects the guiding role Pollack played in the lives of his family, staff, and community.

“My dad believed deeply in the importance of giving back and creating a cycle of generosity,” said Taylor Schultz, Pollack’s daughter and marketing director at Babbo Italian Eatery. “Our annual Day of Giving is a meaningful way for us to carry forward his legacy and uphold the values he instilled in all of us.”

According to the Seena Magowitz Foundation, pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of 13%.

The Foundation said while this marks an improvement in recent years, significant progress is still needed in early diagnosis, expanded treatment options, and innovative drug therapies. The Seena Magowitz Foundation is dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and connecting patients and caregivers with leading medical professionals at world-class institutions to improve outcomes and quality of life.

“Every effort in the fight against pancreatic cancer brings us closer to hope and healing,” said Magowitz. “We are proud to join forces with Babbo Italian Eatery and the community to make a lasting impact and change the future of this devastating disease. Our vision is a world where pancreatic cancer is a chronic, treatable disease.”

Community members can dine in, take out, place a catering order, or purchase a gift card at any Babbo location.

Additional opportunities to contribute to the cause include a silent auction and raffle featuring rare memorabilia from baseball legends such as Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero, Dansby Swanson, and more.

Those wishing to further their involvement can donate to the Seena Magowitz Foundation or become a sponsor to help advance this cause.