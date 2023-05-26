Army sergeant reunited with beloved dog after year-long deployment

PHOENIX — U.S. Army Sergeant Sabrina Ruckes is celebrating a special moment with her pup after a year-long deployment.

Sabrina Ruckes was deployed to South Korea in early 2022. But when she was deployed, she didn't have any help to take care of her beloved dog, Puma.

That's where the Arizona Humane Society's "Project Active Duty" came in.

The program, which is free for military members, puts pets into AHS Foster Hero homes for the length of the deployment, regardless of how long they are deployed.

Ruckes is now back stateside, and she recently got to reunite with Puma. It was as heartwarming as you could expect.

You can watch a portion of the reunion in the video player above.

For more information or to become an AHS Foster Hero, click here.