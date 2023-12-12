Arizona veteran battling terminal cancer fulfills final wish as a tank operator

An Arizona veteran recently traveled across the country for the trip of a lifetime: to navigate a tank one last time.

Jay Tenison served as a tank operator in the United States Army from 2004 to 2008.

After being diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, he was granted the opportunity to visit Fort Moore in Georgia where he shared his love for the military and experiences with troops there. He also got the chance to get behind the controls of an Abrams tank for an entire training day, driving and firing off weaponry.

He called it the best send-off he could have asked for.

See the moments and hear from Tenison in the video player above.

