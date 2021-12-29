Arizona riders to take part in 133rd Rose Parade on New Year's Day

PASADENA, CA — A couple of Arizona cowboys will be riding in the 133rd Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.

Eleven members of the Spirit of the West Riders are already in California taking part in Rose Bowl events. The group is made of riders in southern California and Arizona.

Phil Spangenberger from the Chino Valley co-founded the group in 1991. They take part in a variety of events, including parades, and performances.

He’s been involved in the Rose Parade for 30 years.

“We try to represent the equestrian of the 19th century from around 1820s and 30s up until about 1920s,” he said. “We have cowgirls, Wild West show people, a couple of ladies in sidesaddle.”

They also have people riding as cowboys and cavalry troopers from different eras.

“Educate the public on what the real 19th century equestrians looked like, but we do it in such a colorful way to make it fun,” said Spangenberger.

Jerry Perry from the town of Dewey will get to experience it for the first time.

“When Phil asked me back in August, I about fell off the chair. This is really a big event,” said Perry.

He and his horse Scout represent the 1880s.

"We're all Old West enthusiasts. We're all horse people. We try to be as authentic as possible of the period,” said Perry.

The Spirit of the West Riders is number 71 in the parade.

You can watch the 133rd Rose Parade live on ABC15 starting at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day.