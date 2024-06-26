Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Arizona baby, 'Sonny,' wins 2024's Gerber Baby contest

Meet the newest Gerber Baby and 'Chief Growing Officer'
Meet “Sonny,” the newest Gerber Baby who is bringing the world a little more sunshine from our very own state!
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 26, 2024

Meet “Sonny,” the newest Gerber Baby who is bringing a little more sunshine to the world from our very own state!

Gerber announced Tuesday that a 1-year-old Arizona boy is the 2024 Gerber Baby and the annual Photo Search winner.

"Sonny," who goes by Akil McLeod when he's not being called his joyful nickname, “loves reading his squishy ABC book, playing with his toy cars and watching football with his family,” Gerber said.

His parents hope to pass on values of kindness, respecting others, resilience, and leading by example as he grows up.

“Sonny immediately captured our hearts with his joyful smile and his family’s inspiring demonstration of what it means to grow with love,” said Chandra Kumar, the President of Nestlé Infant Nutrition, in a press release.

2024_Gerber_Baby_hero.jpg

The McLeod family will receive a variety of prizes, including $25,000, a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, and a year's supply of Gerber products. Sonny will also be featured on the brand's social media and marketing campaigns, and will serve as "Chief Growing Officer," Gerber says.

The brand will also match the $25,000 prize with a donation to March of Dimes, which supports maternal and infant health.

See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Arizona baby, 'Sonny,' wins 2024's Gerber Baby contest
Hanai coffee shop, helping Valley foster youth, opens Peoria location
Father-daughter pilot duo makes flying a family affair with maiden Southwest Airlines flight
More Valley adults graduate with their high school diploma from Goodwill's Excel Center
WWII veteran shares story with ABC15 after returning from 80th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo