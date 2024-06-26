Arizona baby, 'Sonny,' wins 2024's Gerber Baby contest

Meet “Sonny,” the newest Gerber Baby who is bringing a little more sunshine to the world from our very own state!

Gerber announced Tuesday that a 1-year-old Arizona boy is the 2024 Gerber Baby and the annual Photo Search winner.

"Sonny," who goes by Akil McLeod when he's not being called his joyful nickname, “loves reading his squishy ABC book, playing with his toy cars and watching football with his family,” Gerber said.

His parents hope to pass on values of kindness, respecting others, resilience, and leading by example as he grows up.

“Sonny immediately captured our hearts with his joyful smile and his family’s inspiring demonstration of what it means to grow with love,” said Chandra Kumar, the President of Nestlé Infant Nutrition, in a press release.

The McLeod family will receive a variety of prizes, including $25,000, a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, and a year's supply of Gerber products. Sonny will also be featured on the brand's social media and marketing campaigns, and will serve as "Chief Growing Officer," Gerber says.

The brand will also match the $25,000 prize with a donation to March of Dimes, which supports maternal and infant health.