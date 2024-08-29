APS, Diamondbacks partner to surprise teachers with money for classrooms

PHOENIX — Phillip Martinez is a fifth-grade teacher at William R. Sullivan Elementary School in Phoenix. This year, and every year, he says he spends up to $3,000 on supplies and needs for his classroom.

“I really make sure my students have what they need to come to school so they don’t have to worry about not having supplies," Martinez said.

Martinez spends more than most in his classroom, but he's not alone.

The National Education Association estimates the average teacher spends hundreds of dollars a year out of their own pockets to add supplies to their classrooms.

Martinez was recently surprised by APS and Arizona Diamondbacks Shortstop Kevin Newman with $500 through the "Supply My Class" program.

Newman dropped by two classrooms unannounced with the gift cards for the winning teachers.

It was also a big surprise for third-grade teacher Ramara Anderson.

"I forgot about this, I actually forgot. So I was like, 'what is going on?'" Anderson said.

Both teachers say while the job can be challenging, teaching has been a very rewarding career.

"Being able to see the students' faces light up when they figure out something...I get to see that on a daily basis with teaching so that is pretty awesome," Martinez said.

“My students, I get a new batch every year and I get a whole new experience every year," Anderson said.

Newman said he was happy to partner with APS for a cause that is personal to him.

“My sister and my mom were both teachers. I understand the grind that goes into it and how much work goes unnoticed. So it’s an honor to be here and help these teachers," Newman said.

Five hundred teachers will be surprised with $500 across Arizona over the next month.