American Heart Association hosts online “Go Red for Women” event

PHOENIX — The American Heart Association is hosting the 2021 Greater Phoenix Go Red for Women Digital Experience on Friday.

Their goal is to raise awareness about the risk of heart diseases in women.

According to the association, every 80 seconds a woman dies from heart disease.

Erin Moran hopes to change that statistic. She's sharing the story of her younger sister, Ashley, who died after suffering a stroke. She was 34 years old.

"We were out dancing two days prior. So she wasn't like a sick person," Moran says.

She hopes Ashley's story can help others, particularly women, learn to advocate for their health.

"When they go into the doctor’s office and they know something is wrong with them, because we know our bodies who else has lived in them for as long as we have, do not let them tell you something is not wrong with you or that it's just in your head."

The event is Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m.

You can register, donate, and find resources online HERE.