PHOENIX — A nine-year-old Ability 360 swimmer is celebrating a feat even some of the most experienced swimmers can't say they have accomplished.
Derek Smith recently completed the grueling two-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.
If completing that trek wasn't enough, Smith was born with a congenital heart defect and has had three heart surgeries and multiple airway procedures.
Hear Derek's powerful story in the video player above.
See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Ability 360 swimmer completes grueling two-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco
Rock garden in Sunnyslope granted historic status after decades of advocacy
Valley family celebrates one year since long-time-coming reunion
Elected officials spreading cheer for the holidays around the Valley
Desert Mountain High School marching band to take part in London's New Year's Day Parade