Ability 360 swimmer completes grueling two-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco

Derek Smith was born with a congenital heart defect that required three heart surgeries
A nine-year-old Ability 360 swimmer is celebrating a feat even many of the most experienced swimmers can't say they have accomplished.
Derek Smith recently completed the grueling two-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

If completing that trek wasn't enough, Smith was born with a congenital heart defect and has had three heart surgeries and multiple airway procedures.

