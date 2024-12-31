Ability 360 swimmer completes grueling two-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco

PHOENIX — A nine-year-old Ability 360 swimmer is celebrating a feat even some of the most experienced swimmers can't say they have accomplished.

Derek Smith recently completed the grueling two-mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

If completing that trek wasn't enough, Smith was born with a congenital heart defect and has had three heart surgeries and multiple airway procedures.

Hear Derek's powerful story in the video player above.