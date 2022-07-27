Community centers offering help during pregnancy, new parenting

PHOENIX — When some women find out they are pregnant, there can be fear especially if they feel they aren’t ready or don’t have the resources they need to raise a child. Fortunately, there is some support for women in need of help.

There are several resources for pregnant women in the Valley, including “Hope Women’s Center." The facility provides free services like parenting classes, support groups, pregnancy testing and counseling, and housing.

The non-profit organization has six centers across the state of Arizona and a maternity home.

Each week about 350 women get support from the organization, and since Roe v. Wade was overturned, their maternity home has seen a rise in applications.

"Before we were getting a couple a week but now one to two a day, so I’ve definitely seen that increase,” said Tammy Abernethy, the CEO of the facility. She says one of their goals is to offer a community and safe space for expecting moms.

The maternity home houses pregnant and newly parenting women for up to two years.

Hope Women’s Center is 97% volunteers from the local community, and Abernethy says since the Roe v. Wade decision, she’s also seen an increase in people who want to help at their facilities.

"That’s been great because that gives us more teachers to teach parenting classes, more mentors, more coaches, just a lot of different ways that people are stepping up to support.”

If you would like to volunteer or if you need support from Hope Women’s Center, head to their website.