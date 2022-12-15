Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Yuma County declares emergency in unincorporated areas over 'triple threat' health concerns near border

Border Wall
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo, construction crews replace a section of the primary wall separating San Diego, above right, and Tijuana, Mexico, below left, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration says it will begin work to address flooding and soil erosion risks from the unfinished wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. It also began providing answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects. The Defense Department says it will use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. The repair work will take place in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Border Wall
Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 17:26:44-05

Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county near the U.S./Mexico border due to "triple threat" health concerns.

Growing numbers of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu, as well as asylum seekers and migrants entering the county, are causing a strain on local healthcare resources, according to the proclamation.

By declaring an emergency, "political subdivisions have full power to provide mutual aid to any affected area in accordance with local ordinances, resolutions, emergency plans or agreements therefor."

The declaration comes as Title 42 is set to expire, increasing the concern that the county won't have the resources to treat additional people entering the U.S. through Yuma County. The proclamation states that over 300,000 apprehensions were made by Yuma Secor agents in 2022, and officials anticipate that number will increase by 40% or more once Title 42 expires.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!