Yuma County declares emergency in unincorporated areas over 'triple threat' health concerns near border

Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county near the U.S./Mexico border due to "triple threat" health concerns.

Growing numbers of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu, as well as asylum seekers and migrants entering the county, are causing a strain on local healthcare resources, according to the proclamation.

By declaring an emergency, "political subdivisions have full power to provide mutual aid to any affected area in accordance with local ordinances, resolutions, emergency plans or agreements therefor."

The declaration comes as Title 42 is set to expire, increasing the concern that the county won't have the resources to treat additional people entering the U.S. through Yuma County. The proclamation states that over 300,000 apprehensions were made by Yuma Secor agents in 2022, and officials anticipate that number will increase by 40% or more once Title 42 expires.