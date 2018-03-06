YUM! New rabbit and rattlesnake sausage at BratHaus

PHOENIX - Ready to try BratHaus' new rabbit and rattlesnake sausage? This new menu is for the adventurous and those in pursuit of a good time!

Looking for a taste of Arizona? Try the rabbit and rattlesnake sausage! Rattlesnake meat is mixed with rabbit meat to create the sausage. Nopales salsa, charred corn, poblano chiles and Anaheim chiles make the first flavorful layer. Lime is then squeezed with avocado and cotija cheese decorating the top of the delicacy.

Phoenix ranks as the city with the largest population of Chicagoans outside of Illinois. The Jalapeño Cheddarwurst is a nod to the growing Arizona population. A jalapeño cheddarwurst is dressed with ballpark mustard, relish, tomato, celery salt and raw diced onion. The sausage is garnished with sport peppers and a dill pickle spear.

To round out the trio, a summery sausage with Caribbean influence. The lamb and goat currywurst is topped with caramelized onions, habanero jam and fresh cilantro.