You will be able to eat a monster Little Miss BBQ Burrito at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open!

PHOENIX — You heard it here first! For the first time ever, you will be able to sink your teeth into Arizona favorite, Little Miss BBQ while enjoying the WM Phoenix Open!

Owner Scott Holmes told ABC15 that he plans to bring 6,000 ONE POUND BBQ burritos to TPC Scottsdale.

"We are going to be at a couple of concession stands. I should have it right there. We are going to be doing 6,000 burritos out there, so it should be super exciting! You know, it is quite an opportunity and we are very fortunate to be able to do that. So it should be great!"

It has always been a personal dream of Holmes to sell his food at the WM Phoenix Open.

"I remember writing down in my book how I wanted to have the must-have food item at the Phoenix Open. You know, you always hear about the pimento cheese sandwich at the Masters. I had all these ideas written down in a notebook. I've been fortunate — I've gotten to know some of the guys on the Thunderbirds, just from them being in the restaurant. We have catered some things for them. I approached them about [this idea] and they said we think that would be fantastic! It is kind of a trial this year for us, but we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to do it. My hope is that everybody loves us and maybe I can make that little dream come true that I had 13 years ago!" said Holmes.

See the inside of these ONE POUND red and green BBQ burritos in the video above!

Have you ever wished that you could order a burrito from your favorite barbecue spot? Now you can! Introducing the BBQ Burrito! Each one of these guys weighs an entire POUND. These burritos come with your choice of red sauce or green sauce and you can even order them enchilada style! The only place you can pick up one of these monster meals (besides at the WM Phoenix Open) is at Little Miss BBQ's Sunnyslope location.

Every burrito weighs one pound! Owner Scott Holmes notes they are fully loaded because his company wants to provide you great value for your hard-earned money and due to the restaurant having a family vibe, Little Miss BBQ also wants you to leave full.

Little Miss BBQ features a central Texas-style BBQ and the Holmes family has provided Arizonans with high-quality meat now for 14 years now — between initial competitions and their first location. Holmes exclaims, "we have an amazing team that produces some of the country's best BBQ!"

GREEN CHILE BURRITOS:

Scott Holmes used to work for an environmental abatement company where he did a lot of work in mining towns.

"One of my favorite things about mining towns here in Arizona is that the Mexican food is unreal! I became very fond of it. Growing up in Arizona, I've had Sonoran food my entire life. When we were doing barbecue all the time for competitions, we had tons of extra meat. My wife and I started working on a green chile recipe with our leftover barbecue. One thing led to another and we have been working on the recipe for 12 years. We use a 12-inch tortilla, hatch chiles, roasted poblano peppers, onion, and a ton of meat! You can order both the red and green burritos with cheese, ranch style beans or enchilada style."

So, what kind of barbecue will you find in the burrito?

"In the green chili burrito, any meat we have goes into it! Beef short ribs, brisket, sausage, pulled pork, pork ribs and turkey! It smells SO GOOD!"

RED CHILE BURRITOS:

Alex Bernal, the back-of-house Assistant Manager, is the creator of the red chile brisket burrito with mole sauce.

"One of the best things we created, meaning we created because everybody participates in the back of the house. Everyone who works the pits cooks our brisket — which is the star of red chile burrito. The red chile sauce is where I come in. My mom was a great chef and she managed to feed 8 kids. We all helped in the kitchen and recently some memories helped return a few recipes to my mind. Little things come back. The red chile mole sauce is made of sun-dried peppers and lots of other good stuff."

"The green chile burrito comes with all of the meats, but the red chile burrito only gets the brisket — which makes it more unique!"

Both burritos are only available at Little Miss BBQ's Sunnyslope location, not at their University location. You can order them online, call and pre-order for pickup or come into the restaurant to enjoy the smells and sit down with your burrito.

IF YOU GO:

Little Miss BBQ (Sunnyslope)

8901 N 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.