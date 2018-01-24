Yikes! 13 rattlesnake species that live in Arizona

Ever seen a rattlesnake in the Valley? The sightings aren't as rare as you might think!

Our state is home to more than a dozen different rattlesnake species, including some with some seriously poisonous venom.

Watch the video above to see which ones you could spot around Arizona!

Experts at the Phoenix Herpetological Society say this time of year is especially active as temperatures start heating up. Parents with little ones watch out this weekend -- snakes could take a liking to hiding spots where you're planning to stash those eggs!

PHS says there are some things to do if you're bitten, including:

Call 911 and stay calm.

Keep the bitten area still. You can immobilize the area with an improvised splint made from a board, magazines, or other stiff material tied to the limb (but don't tie it too tight because you don't want to reduce blood flow). Remove any jewelry or constricting items near the affected area in case of swelling.

Elevate the extremity that’s bitten.

But do not...