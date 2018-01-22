YCSO: Homeowners shoot, kill man who drove onto property and fired a shot

CHINO VALLEY, AZ - Yavapai County Sheriff's are investigating a shooting incident which left one person dead in Chino Valley.

In a release, Sheriff's say deputies responded to a "shots fired" call at a home near Yuma Drive and Road 3 around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. When deputies got on scene, they found a 59-year-old man inside a pickup truck parked on the property who had been shot.

Emergency responders later arrived and confirmed the man had died, officials say.

Investigators interviewed two men and other witnesses for several hours and collected evidence Sunday morning after a warrant was served.

Based on the evidence and statements given, investigators believe the man in the truck drove onto the property unannounced and became stuck in the garden. When the two 48-year-old men approached to check on the driver, the driver fired at least one shot. Both men were armed, deputies say, and fired back at the driver, killing him.

YCSO does not believe the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

Officials say self-defense is a factor in the ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

The identity of the driver has yet to be released, pending notification of their family.