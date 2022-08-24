'Working cats' looking for new homes to call their own - and pests to control

PHOENIX — Got a pest problem? A working cat can help!

Arizona Humane Society says they have placed nearly 200 “working cats” this year in places like warehouses, ranches, mills, and barns.

These special cats are seeking a little more freedom and something to do instead of being cooped up inside all day.

AHS says they still need shelter, food, water, and care, but can help you control any rodents or pests you may be struggling with.

These “working cats” are adopted out in pairs at no cost. They are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped, and microchipped. They can be delivered to you (within a 25-mile radius of the AHS Sunnyslope Campus) or you can pick them up.

You will need to acclimate them to their new surroundings and jobs, which will take around four weeks.

AHS offers tips to help them thrive and adjust to their new homes.

If you’re interested in adopting working cats, you can learn more online.