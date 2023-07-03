Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in triple-digit temperatures

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A woman has died due to heat-related issues at the Grand Canyon after starting a hike this weekend.

Park officials say at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday a park ranger received a report that a hiker was in need of help in the Tuweep area of the Grand Canyon National Park.

The high temperature on that day was "well above 100º" at Tuweep. Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114º.

The hiker, identified as a 57-year-old woman, was attempting an eight-mile hike in a remote area of the park when she became unconscious.

A park ranger arrived at her location at around 1 a.m. on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Park Service and the Mohave County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

No other details have been provided.

Officials shared the following:

In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death. For more information on hiking safe during the summer season, visit the park's Hike Smart webpage here.